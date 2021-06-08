The 20-year-old has been previously linked with a switch to the German champions.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich again this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has been previously linked with Bayern and they are now considering reigniting their interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi has found it hard under Thomas Tuchel for game-time, and as per Constantin Eckner, a BBC and Times reporter, Bayern are considering bidding for the winger.

Julian Nagelsmann will be Bayern's new boss this summer, taking over from Hansi Flick, and the England international is on their radar.

Hudson-Odoi had heavy interest from Bayern back in 2019 after he handed in a transfer request with the Bavarians extremely keen to finalise a deal, but one didn't materialise.

Now they are set to try their luck again this summer. Borussia Dortmund has also been touted as a possible destination for Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea try for a deal to land Erling Haaland.

He is thought to want to fight for his place at Chelsea following their Champions League triumph.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on Callum Hudson-Odoi

"No matter if he’s in talks all around Europe or not, that is not of interest to me," said Tuchel last month. "Everything that counts is what he does here and how he lives up to his talent that he clearly he has.

"We were very happy with Callum since we arrived here and in the last weeks there were a few tough decisions against him because we played many times against a back five.

"Callum needs to understand how to use his potential, he needs to understand how to push himself to the absolute limit and not to be happy with 80, 85, 90, 95 per cent, simply be not happy about it any single day.

"This is the thing he needs to learn and live up to. Once he does this, he will make his way and leave his footprint. It's about his position. It's about assisting, it's about scoring, it is about that, we don't need to talk around it.

"It's about putting things to an end. Big talent, big responsibility. This is what he's trying, sometimes, sometimes better, sometimes OK, sometimes very, very good and when we have a chance we let him play."

