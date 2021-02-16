Bayern Munich defender David Alaba received only one PL offer amid Real Madrid links

Bayern Munich centre-back David Alaba has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid but a move to Premier League club hasn't been ruled out.

Alaba, who turns 29 in June, has failed to agree a contract extension with Bayern and will be a free agent in the summer, with Madrid close to agreeing a four-year deal worth £400,000-a-week with the Austrian.

According to 90min, Alaba received just one contract offer from a Premier League club despite his immense value as a free agent.

The report suggests that there is a belief among Premier League parties that the defender isn't fully keen on a switch to England, hence why they've chosen against putting an offer on the table for Alaba.

Speaking in a press-conference following Bayern's 3-3 draw with Arminia on Monday, Alaba announced that he is looking to start a new chapter in his career past this season but hasn't decided his next destination yet.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with a move for Alaba in the summer, but the duo made it clear to the player's entourage that they weren't willing to negotiate terms unless the defender's interest in a move to the Premier League was requited.

Recent reports from Germany suggest that despite heavy interest from Chelsea in recent weeks, the west London outfit look set to miss out on Alaba's signature, with the club unwilling to break their current wage structure to land the defender, who has put off a number of suitors by demanding to be paid an incredible £20 million per year.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains keen on bringing the Bayern star to Stamford Bridge as part of a squad overhaul in a bid to make his side title-challengers next season.

It has been widely reported that though they've been linked with a series of players in a variety of positions, Chelsea are prioritising the capture of a top striker and a centre-back in the summer.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Madrid are on the verge of sealing a four-year deal with Alaba. However, the defender is yet to put pen to paper on those terms despite having reached a verbal contract with Galacticos' boss Zinedine Zidane.

