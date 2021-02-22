NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule not Chelsea's number one summer transfer target

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are expected to sign a new centre-back this summer but their first choice target is not Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule.

Sule, 25, has been linked with a switch to west London with recent reports suggesting that Thomas Tuchel is interested in the Germany international. 

He has 18 months or so left on his deal at the Allianz Arena after joining 2017 and his future at the club remains unclear. 

germany-training-session

But as Chelsea go in search of bolstering their defensive unit this summer, Sule isn't the priority for the Blues.

As per Christian Falk of BILD, Sule is currently not the number one target for the Blues. 

Chelsea have been linked with several defenders already ahead of the summer window - David Alaba, Dayot Upamecano [now agreed to join Bayern] and Ibrahima Konate. 

It remains to be seen how strong Chelsea's interest is in Sule, but his name will no doubt continue to be linked up until the summer. 

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-vfl-wolfsburg-bundesliga

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently provided an update on Sule's contract situation in Germany.

"We want the good German national team players at FC Bayern. Niklas still has one year of the contract," Rummenigge told ZDF.

"We will hold talks and see where they'll lead. We will look at the whole thing seriously and calmly by the summer.

"Corona [Covid-19 pandemic] has also caused financial damage to FC Bayern.

"If we find a solution, we are happy to extend the contract, but that will only be possible under certain conditions."

tottenham-hotspur-v-bayern-muenchen-group-b-uefa-champions-league
