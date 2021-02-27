Bayern Munich haven't made contact with Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic over summer transfer

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic hasn't been contacted by Bayern Munich over a transfer this summer.

The 22-year-old has had a difficult time this season, not finding his post-lockdown form which saw him play an instrumental part in Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League this season.

Pulisic arrived in England from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 carrying huge expectation, as he has done since bursting on the scene as a teenager, becoming the poster boy of football in America.

Competition is rife in the forward roles at Chelsea and there had been reports of Bayern Munich making contact with the American over a switch back to the Bundesliga.

But those reports have been rubbished by BILD's Christian Falk who has denied any contact between Bayern and Pulisic.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently said that Pulisic has the quality to succeed at the club, but it is down to them to bring the best out of him.

"Chelsea bought Christian for a reason - for his quality, for his potential and it’s our job to bring out the best in him.

"He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a Chelsea regular player, to have a big impact at this club and it’s a challenge now to maintain the level and to keep improving.

"It’s sometimes like this and the main thing for Christian is to stay positive, keep his head up and be ready because he can have a big impact when he starts and he can have a big impact when he comes from the bench with his intensity."

