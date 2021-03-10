What clubs are monitoring Christian Pulisic's situation at Chelsea

Several top European clubs are keeping a close eye on Christian Pulisic's situation at Chelsea.

Pulisic has yet to heavily feature under new boss Thomas Tuchel since his appointment at the end of January.

One start to his name, that was in the FA Cup, and yet to start in the Premier League - Pulisic's future is reportedly in doubt.

Pulisic hasn't convinced Tuchel to play him from the start, with the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount getting the nod in attack. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the 22-year-old will assess his situation at the end of the season and will be a candidate to leave in the summer if his situation over playing time doesn't improve between now and the end of the season.

Injury setbacks haven't helped the American, but his form has been nothing near the heights of performances he was producing post-lockdown at the end of last season as he played a huge part in Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League this season.

And the Mail have reported which clubs are tracking his situation in west London.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are the three clubs who are on alert over his potential availability this summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel offered his reasoning for Pulisic not starting and admitted his situation has been 'unfair'.

"I can say nothing else but good things about him. Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund and I think he started only in the cup games. It is my responsibility and it is a bit unfair but I know what impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes.

"He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality, it is just that he will have to be patient. I have another guy who I would love to mention in Emerson who suffers from bad decisions by me.

"He does not play but he is an amazing guy who trains at the highest level and he never lets the team down with his mentality."

Chelsea acquired Pulisic for a fee in the region of £58 million in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund and would likely look to achieve that figure if he were to depart the club.

His future is one to keep a close eye on, as if his situation doesn't improve for the remainder of the season, he could be one of the first casualties to depart under Tuchel in the summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube