Report: Bayern Munich Make First Offer for Chelsea Target & Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich have made the first move for Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt despite Chelsea's interest.

News is coming out everyday regarding Chelsea's transfer business. Firstly, Raheem Sterling looks close to compilation.

The Barcelona and Raphinha saga is still ongoing and the Blues are apparently close to signing Manchester City's Nathan Ake.

Matthijs De Ligt

One deal that is still going on in the background is Chelsea's interest in De Ligt. Reports state that Todd Boehly has made the Dutchman his number one target this summer.

Unfortunately for the American, German Champions Bayern Munich are also in the race for his signature.

There have been journalists claiming that De Ligt would prefer a move to Bayern but it depends on what Juve ask for.

Bayern are only willing to spend so much on the Dutchman and even if he wants the move, if the German side can't agree a deal with the Italian side then they will walk away.

Matthijs De Ligt

With all this news about who De Ligt wants to join, it looks like we finally have an official bid in the works.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Bayern Munich have made an opening offer for the Dutchman.

Pedulla has reported that the German Champions have made a first offer of €75M plus add-ons.

However, Juve are looking for a fee closer to €80m plus add-ons. The report also states that the Italian side are now waiting for Chelsea's offer.

