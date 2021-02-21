Bayern Munich provide update on Chelsea target Niklas Sule's future

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has provided an update on the future of defender Niklas Sule, who has been linked with a switch to Chelsea.

Sule, 25, has been targeted by Chelsea this summer as the Blues look to bolster their defensive options.

Tuchel is keen on the centre-back who has just under 18 months left on his contract at the Allianz.

Bayern chief Rummenigge hopes to be able to find an agreement with Sule, however has admitted that due to the financial impact of the coronavirus an agreement will only be possible if certain conditions are met and agreed on.

"We want the good German national team players at FC Bayern. Niklas still has one year of the contract," Rummenigge told ZDF.

"We will hold talks and see where they'll lead. We will look at the whole thing seriously and calmly by the summer.

"Corona [Covid-19 pandemic] has also caused financial damage to FC Bayern.

"If we find a solution, we are happy to extend the contract, but that will only be possible under certain conditions."

Chelsea have been linked with a whole host of centre-backs ahead of the summer transfer window. They lost out on Dayot Upamecano who has recently agreed to join Bayern.

Fellow Bayern defender David Alaba has been linked but has verbally agreed to join Real Madrid, although nothing has been signed yet.

Sule has quite the trophy record having picked up 11 major honours since joining Bayern Munich in 2017.

