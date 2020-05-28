Absolute Chelsea
Report: Bayern Munich & PSG enquire about Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

Matt Debono

Jorginho has been at the centre of speculation this season surrounding his future at Chelsea, and it's set to continue heading into the summer.

His former boss at Stamford Bridge and in Naples, Maurizio Sarri, is keen on reuniting with the 28-year-old at Juventus.

Chelsea have reportedly set their asking price for the Italian regista, with the Blues wanting £35 million.

However Nico Schira reports that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also made enquiries about Jorginho.

Talks remain ongoing around his future at the club, with his agent recently opening the door to a potential exit from west London.

“He is a complete player. He is in the national team and he is the vice-captain of Chelsea. Over time he has gained experience and is now a real leader,” Joao Santos told Taca La Marca.

chelsea-fc-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (3)
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“If you ask me if Sarri likes Jorginho, I will say yes because of their past [association]. I can’t say anything about the market, since I had no contact [with Juventus].

“Jorginho still has three years of contract and is doing well at Chelsea. However, if an important offer arrives, the negotiation could go through. In this sense, two top European clubs, not Italian, have contacted me."

----------

