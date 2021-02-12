Bayern Munich win race to sign Chelsea target Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano on a five-year contract this summer.

Upamecano, 22, was one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, with multiple reports confirming the existence of a €42.5 million [$51.5 million] release clause in his contract that becomes active at the end of the season.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed recently that there were two top Premier League clubs [Chelsea and Liverpool] battling the German giants for the Frenchman's signature. However, it had then emerged that the defender had his heart set on a move to Bundesliga champions.

On being asked if he could confirm that Bayern have won the race for Upamecano's signature, club sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić told BILD: “I can do that, and we are very happy about that at FC Bayern.

"We had very good, intensive and professional discussions with [Dayot] Upamecano and his advisor Volker Struth for many months. We knew we had very tough competition.

"Upamecano is a young player, 22, whose qualities are already exceptionally developed. I was always convinced that we came up with a good concept.

"We presented him with our vision of his career at FC Bayern. During the past week in Doha, I spoke to everyone involved again. At the end of a long process, the players, family and management were convinced that FC Bayern was the right partner."

Salihamidžić went on to confirm that the star defender will sign a five-year contract with Bayern in the summer.

The news comes a blow to Chelsea, who had reportedly made Upamecano top target for the summer with Thomas Tuchel looking to re-build his defence in an attempt to make his side title-challengers next season.

The Blues had no problem in meeting the defender's release clause and wage demands and were willing to match his transfer fee.

As per German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk, the trio of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have now turned their attention to Upamecano's teammate at Leipzig, Ibrahima Konaté.

