Belgium Boss Roberto Martinez Reacts To Romelu Lukaku's Potential Chelsea Exit

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has spoken out about Romelu Lukaku's potential return to Italian giants Inter Milan after just one year back at the Blues.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 for a fee of £10M but had loan spells at West Bromich Albion and Everton due to limited first-team action.

IMAGO / News Images

The 29-year-old then enjoyed stints at Everton, Manchester United, and Inter Milan before rekindling with Chelsea in 2021 for a staggering £97.5M in a club-record transfer.

However, since returning for his second stint in London, Lukaku has only registered 14 goals with eight of those coming under the Premier League banner.

In December, in an interview with Sky Sports Italy, the Belgian forward sparked outrage at Chelsea when he claimed he was "not happy" with his situation at Chelsea and questioned Thomas Tuchel's system.

Following this, Lukaku has been in and out of the starting 11 and continued to struggle to find form.

According to Fabrizio Romano, transfer specialist, Chelsea and Inter Milan will be in "direct talks" over a return move for Lukaku.

The Belgian forward is currently on Nations League duty with Belgium as they prepare to face Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening. Roberto Martinez has spoken out about his potential return to Italy.

"In Belgium, we are quite relaxed with Romelu's situation. I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that's the only thing he has in his mind."

IMAGO / Sportimage

"If he stays at Chelsea it'll be for the right reasons. If he's moving away it will be because everyone agrees to it. Romelu is a player I know very well. I managed him at club level [at Everton] at a very young age."

"He was 19 and had a very different position than he has now. Now he's a player who's very mature and very clear about what he wants. He wants to be important and enjoy his football. I'm sure the decision in the summer will be the right one."

As stated, the two clubs will begin direct talks over the coming days as Lukaku eyes up another Chelsea exit.

