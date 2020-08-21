SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea closing in on signing for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell

Matt Debono

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Leicester City and England international Ben Chilwell this summer. 

The 23-year-old has been Frank Lampard's priority as he looks to sort out the Blues' defence this summer and Chelsea are getting closer to landing him. 

According to the Athletic, a deal is close to being agreed with a fee understood to be in the region of £45-50 million that Chelsea will pay this summer. 

The Foxes initially were demanding £80 million for the England international but following their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League, the valuation has dropped. 

47659258
Ben Chilwell could be Frank Lampard's third signing this summer, with Kai Havertz' deal also being negotiated.

With the heavy transfer fee, Chelsea's hierarchy weighed up if the significant fee was worth it for Chilwell, but 'there has been no serious consideration over other options' in the left-back position, despite links with Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilón. 

Chilwell did miss the final three games of the season with a heel injury and has undergone medical checks in London, and is expected to return in three weeks time. Chelsea have been kept informed of the results, as per the Athletic's report.

Manchester City were believed to be Chelsea's only serious competition for Chilwell, however they never made any significant moves. 

This leaves the futures of Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso at the club hanging in the balance, with Emerson being linked with a move back to the Serie A at Inter Milan, which would see him reunite with Antonio Conte. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sergio Reguilón to Chelsea latest: Madrid ready to sell for £22.5M, not in Zidane's plans

Chelsea have been strongly linked to Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón as Frank Lampard looks to sign a new full-back this summer.

Matt Debono

Tiemoué Bakayoko to AC Milan latest: Management ready for long negotiation with Chelsea

The management of AC Milan know that it will be a long negotiation with Chelsea for midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko this summer

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva provides update on future amid advanced talks with Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain defender and Chelsea target Thiago Silva has spoken out on his future ahead of what could be his final game for the club on Sunday in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva to Chelsea: Blues in advanced talks to sign 35-year-old defender

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

Matt Debono

2020/21 Premier League title odds: Chelsea fourth favourites to win title next season

Chelsea are fourth favourites to win the Premier League next season, according to bookmakers.

Matt Debono

Xavier Mbuyamba breaks silence after Chelsea switch confirmed

Xavier Mbuyamba has spoken for the first time since his move from FC Barcelona to Chelsea was confirmed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'getting closer' to landing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are nearing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Amazon Prime TV selections: Chelsea's Premier League clashes against Wolves and Aston Villa to be shown live

The Premier League fixture list for the 2020/21 campaign was released on Thursday and so were the first television selections.

Matt Debono

The latest on Atalanta and Leeds United's interest in Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi

Atalanta have enquired over the services of Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi this summer.

Matt Debono

Revealed: When Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will play at Stamford Bridge for first time competitively

New Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner found out when they will play at Stamford Bridge for the first time competitively on Thursday morning.

Matt Debono