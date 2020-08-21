Chelsea are on the verge of signing Leicester City and England international Ben Chilwell this summer.

The 23-year-old has been Frank Lampard's priority as he looks to sort out the Blues' defence this summer and Chelsea are getting closer to landing him.

According to the Athletic, a deal is close to being agreed with a fee understood to be in the region of £45-50 million that Chelsea will pay this summer.

The Foxes initially were demanding £80 million for the England international but following their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League, the valuation has dropped.

Ben Chilwell could be Frank Lampard's third signing this summer, with Kai Havertz' deal also being negotiated.

With the heavy transfer fee, Chelsea's hierarchy weighed up if the significant fee was worth it for Chilwell, but 'there has been no serious consideration over other options' in the left-back position, despite links with Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilón.

Chilwell did miss the final three games of the season with a heel injury and has undergone medical checks in London, and is expected to return in three weeks time. Chelsea have been kept informed of the results, as per the Athletic's report.

Manchester City were believed to be Chelsea's only serious competition for Chilwell, however they never made any significant moves.

This leaves the futures of Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso at the club hanging in the balance, with Emerson being linked with a move back to the Serie A at Inter Milan, which would see him reunite with Antonio Conte.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube