Beşiktaş Confirm Michy Batshuayi Negotiations Have Begun Amid Chelsea Exit Links

Beşiktaş have confirmed that the club have started negotiations to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea this summer.

The 27-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, and registered two goals and two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles.

It was reported recently that the Turkish side had reached an agreement to sign Batshuayi, with talks between Chelsea and Beşiktaş said to have made 'great progress' last week.

Beşiktaş have confirmed on Tuesday that the club have begun negotiations to land the Chelsea striker in a report to the Public Disclosure Platform, which read: "Negotiations have started with him and his club Chelsea regarding the transfer of professional football player Michy Batshuayi-Atunga," as quoted by the club's official website.

It has been confirmed that Batshuayi arrived in Istanbul on Monday evening, as he is expected to undergo a medical before his switch to Beşiktaş is made official.

With the Belgium international so far down the pecking order at Chelsea, it was highly likely that Batshuayi would look to move elsewhere in search of regular minutes before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

The forward was also linked with Trabzonspor, who were reportedly given the green light to secure his services on a season-long loan, but Batshuayi's high wage expectations could proved problematic for the Süper Lig outfit.

The Belgian featured for his country at the European Championships after spending the previous campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Since swapping Marseille for Chelsea in 2016, Batshuayi has bagged 25 goals and six assists in 77 outings across competitions in west London, and won the Premier League in his first season in England.

However, after failing to secure a spot in the first-team, the striker underwent loan stints at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia before returning to the Premier League to join Palace on loan for two seasons in 2019.

An exit from Stamford Bridge could bode well for all parties, with Chelsea looking to generate further revenue to help them in pursuit of their targets this summer.

