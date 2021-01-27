Billy Gilmour considering leaving Chelsea on loan in January

Billy Gilmour is considering leaving Chelsea on loan in January before the end of the transfer window.

The 19-year-old had been linked with a move away this month during Frank Lampard's tenure, prior to his sacking on Monday night.

And Lampard said on Sunday, a day before his sacking, following the 3-1 win against Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round that Gilmour could depart temporarily until the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel overseeing his first Chelsea training session in charge. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"In the short term for me, looking at things today, he won’t be going out on loan. Of course, we’ll keep that slightly open until the end of the month but Billy is a Chelsea player and the level he showed today highlights why he is a Chelsea player in the middle of the park."

But now Lampard has left and Thomas Tuchel has entered the building after his appointment on Tuesday on an 18-month deal, it leaves certain players considering their futures with some set to benefit and some expected to lose out.

And the Athletic now report that Gilmour is considering his future this month.

Gilmour was ready to speak to Lampard about a potential move this week to figure out his short-term future before his departure this week.

The teenager wants more game time ahead of the European Championships this summer as he wants to remain in contention for a spot in the Scotland squad.

The window closes on February 1 at 11pm [UK], so Gilmour's future will be one to keep an eye on. Tuchel's team selection in his first game on Wednesday night against Wolves in the Premier League could provide some indication about his plans moving forward.

There is a boost for Gilmour though as it was revealed Tuchel plans to continue using the youth at Chelsea.

