Billy Gilmour Considering Leaving Chelsea On Loan This Summer

Billy Gilmour Considering Chelsea Future To Find Regular Game Time

A Champions League winner at the age of just 19...
Author:
Publish date:

Billy Gilmour is reportedly considering his short-term future at Chelsea.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a stellar season for the Blues during the 2020/21 campaign which saw him pick up a Champions League winners medal on May 29 after Chelsea beat Manchester City in the final at the Estadio do Dragao.

Gilmour has found it difficult to find game time due to the competitiveness in the Chelsea midfield. He is competing with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic on a game-by-game basis.

READ MORE: N'Golo Kante Provides Update On Chelsea Future

READ MORE: Olivier Giroud Addresses Chelsea Future After Signing New Deal

He made 14 appearances during the 2020/21 season, five of which came in the Premier League. Now he is thinking about his future in west London once he finishes the European Championships with Scotland this summer.

As per the Sun, Gilmour is pondering whether to leave Chelsea on loan for next season to benefit from regular game time, to follow in the footsteps of midfielder Mason Mount.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on Billy Gilmour's future

Last month Tuchel admitted"For Billy's situation, we will talk after the season. Right now he is here and is doing his job."

sipa_33273629

Newcastle have been reported to be interested in taking Gilmour on loan next season but Chelsea remain reluctant to let the Scottish midfielder leave.

READ MORE: Chelsea Confirm Seven Players Will Leave Club This Summer

READ MORE: Official - UEFA Super Cup Between Chelsea and Villarreal to Take Place in Belfast On August 11

