Billy Gilmour expected to leave Chelsea on loan in January

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is expected to leave the club on loan this month to secure more game time ahead of the European Championships this summer.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a short-term move away from the club this month, with the midfielder himself considering the possibility of an exit in January.

Gilmour, who broke into the Chelsea first-team last season under Frank Lampard, suffered a knee injury in the summer which halted his progress but has shown signs this season of his promise and potential.

Now he's under a new manager in Thomas Tuchel, it remains unclear if Gilmour will feature regularly under the German and as per the Telegraph, a move away until the end of the season is expected.

Gilmour was left out of the matchday squad entirely for Tuchel's first game in charge of the Blues against Wolves on Wednesday night which ended in a draw, however Tuchel did make it clear he chose the team on experience.

West Ham are reportedly interested in Gilmour according to the Mirror. While another claims that an unnamed club from each of the Premier League, Championship, Bundesliga and Eredivisie are interested.

Gilmour is hoping to be selected in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the Euros this summer, and his best chance of selection could be to head out on loan to get regular game time.

