Billy Gilmour & Tino Anjorin set for Chelsea stay in January

Anjorin and Gilmour not for sale in January window with Lampard adamant on keeping hold of teenage duo

Chelsea will not listen to loan or permanent offers for Tino Anjorin and Billy Gilmour in the January transfer window.

The pair have been on the fringes of the first team for much of the season, albeit for very different reasons.

According to The Athletic, Frank Lampard is planning to keep hold of the young duo after their rise to the first-team ranks.

With the Euros coming next year, Scottish international Gilmour should be playing week-in, week-out if he's to stake a claim for the national team after returning from a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for four months.

However, his versatility will be key for Lampard as they are still competing on three fronts.

There have been constant noise surrounding Gilmour and a potential re-union with his boyhood club Rangers, though such rumours have been played down by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who insists there has been no contact between the clubs over the Scotsman.

Anjorin impressed on his senior debut in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Krasnodar.

Anjorin made his first senior start for Chelsea in their dead-rubber win over Krasnodar in the Champions League in early December.

Though he hasn't featured since, it's likely that the Cobham graduate will get his opportunity in the near future with the games coming thick and fast for the Blues.

Quite a number of Premier League and Championship clubs were in the mix to add the talented midfielder to their ranks, with a loan move looking a seemingly attractive option for the Englishman.

The pressure is mounting on Chelsea and Frank Lampard to turn the tide after a poor run of results.

Frank Lampard's side have been struggling with injuries in the past few weeks, and the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday night leaves them in sixth place in the league.

Chelsea need all the ammunition they can get at the moment, with the pressure building after three defeats in their last four league outings.

Lampard could turn to the likes of Anjorin and Gilmour should he be forced to make a few changes in order to protect his first-team players amidst the hectic run of games coming.

