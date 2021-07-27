Borussia Dortmund Advisor Reveals How Chelsea Could Seal Erling Haaland Transfer This Summer

Borussia Dortmund external advisor Matthias Sammer has revealed a major offer from Chelsea for Erling Haaland could be too hard to turn down this summer.

Haaland has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea this summer but has remained coy on his future, with Dortmund insisting he is part of their plans for the 2021/22 season.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer, however Chelsea are trying to land the Norwegian this summer.

It is thought a mega bid will be needed by the Blues or any club to tempt Dortmund into selling Haaland this year.

Dortmund's external advisor, Sammer, has hinted they could be forced to sell him if a bid of €200 million comes in amid Chelsea's interest.

What was said?

“I’m not Aki Watzke, not an investor. But I assume Erling Haaland will stay. That's the deal. But if a madman comes and pays €200 million - how am I supposed to explain that to the shareholders?"

What has Haaland said on his future?

"First of all I have three years left on my contract. I’m enjoying my time here. But of course the trophy was important because that's what I want." he said.

He added on his rumoured price-tag: "Before yesterday I haven't spoken with my agent for one month. So you have the answer. I hope it’s only rumours because it’s a lot of money for a person."

