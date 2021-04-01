Borussia Dortmund chief outlines Erling Haaland stance to agent Mino Raiola during talks over future

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Borussia Dortmund chief outlines Erling Haaland transfer stance to agent Mino Raiola amid Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid & Barcelona interest

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has told Erling Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola they don't want to sell the striker this summer. 

The 20-year-old is in high demand this summer as Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG all circle. 

Dortmund have set a price of €180 million this summer for Haaland to try to fend off clubs making a move in the summer transfer window.

And their sporting director, Zorc, made it clear to Raiola in a meeting on Wednesday over their stance on Haaland's future.

As relayed by Sky Germany, Zorc said: "Yesterday I spoke to Mino Raiola. We’ve made our intentions very clear."

Dortmund's intentions are to not part ways with the Norwegian this summer, they want to keep him for a further year until his €75 million release clause becomes valid in July 2022.

Raiola and Haaland's father flew to Barcelona on Thursday to hold first talks with the Spanish clubs over Haaland's future, with talks set to take place in the coming weeks with the other interested clubs as they look to scout out potential buyers. 

Nothing is advanced with any club with the transfer saga set to last a 'long' time with all of the interest being shown in Haaland. 

It remains unclear if Haaland will transfer away from Dortmund this summer but if he does, clubs will need to fork out a hefty fee to land him.

Report: Erling Haaland's eye-watering wage demands have been revealed

