Borussia Dortmund 'firmly expect' Chelsea-linked Jadon Sancho to leave this summer

Borussia Dortmund expect Jadon Sancho to be sold this summer with Chelsea and Manchester United both showing interest.

The 20-year-old boyhood Blues fan is expected to again be one of the biggest talked about transfers this summer.

Sancho was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United last summer but no move materialised, however he could be on the move this summer.

As per Sport 1 via Sport Witness, Dortmund 'firmly expect' the England international to be sold this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs thought to be interested in the winger.

Sancho's deal with the Bundesliga ends in the summer of 2023.

Dortmund could be forced to sell a whole host of stars this summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus. If Dortmund don't qualify for the Champions League next season, the exits of Sancho and his teammate Erling Haaland are almost inevitable.

Chelsea's 'priority' this summer is Haaland as they search for a new centre-forward. Would the Blues eye a double deal in raiding the German club for their arguably two best talents?

Hakim Ziyech has had a slow start to life in England and Christian Pulisic is out-of-form and has been linked with Bayern Munich recently.

