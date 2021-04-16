Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland 'too expensive' for Chelsea amid £154M price-tag

Chelsea believe Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is 'too expensive' to pursue, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is in high demand this summer with Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona among the clubs showing heavy interest.

Thomas Tuchel's side are on the hunt for a new centre-forward this summer in the transfer window, and Haaland is believed to be at the top of the list.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

But a fresh claim from journalist Ian McGarry says Chelsea could be priced out of a move for the Norwegian and may turn to alternative targets.

"Our information coming from sources who are very senior at the club [Chelsea] is that Haaland is just basically too expensive," said McGarry.

"Tuchel prefers the playing style of Romelu Lukaku, and also Kylian Mbappe, although Mbappe wants to go to Real Madrid."

Dortmund's stance is they don't want to sell Haaland this summer and want to keep him for a further year ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer.

It's been previously claimed that Dortmund will consider offers in excess of £150 million, however their sporting director Michael Zorc has reiterated their stance of not wanting to part ways with Haaland this summer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola has accepted the stance of Dortmund but reiterated that they are still looking at what is best for his client's future.

"I can confirm that I was in Dortmund for talks [about Haaland's future]. Michael Zorc [Dortmund sporting director] made it clear to us that Dortmund do not want to sell Erling [Haaland] this summer," admitted Raiola.

He added: "I respect that opinion, but that does not automatically mean that I also agree. Dortmund were very clear in their views, and we are okay with that."

Chelsea have also been linked with Sergio Aguero as an alternative option with the Manchester City forward set to become a free agent this summer.

