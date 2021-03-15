Borussia Dortmund set asking price for Chelsea target Erling Haaland this summer

Borussia Dortmund want €150M for Erling Haaland this summer - Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid all interested

Borussia Dortmund will demand an eye-watering €150 million for Erling Haaland if they are to allow him to leave this summer.

The 20-year-old is in high demand this summer with all the top European clubs all showing heavy interest in the Norwegian forward

Haaland's rise to the top of the footballing stage has seen him score 31 goals and provide 8 assists in 30 appearances this season in all competitions.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

He has a release clause of €75 million which becomes active next summer, however clubs are looking to land him this summer.

And as per BILD, Dortmund have set their asking price to €150 million this summer if they are to part ways with Haaland.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are the six clubs who will fight for Haaland this summer.

Man City are reportedly emerging the favourites for Haaland after making initial contact with his camp, but Chelsea have the funds to make a statement of intent and land a blockbuster signing.

Despite the heavy transfer links, head coach Thomas Tuchel is ready to turn his focus onto the summer transfer window just yet.

"It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have. We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them."

READ MORE: Christian Pulisic 'key member' of Chelsea squad amid speculation over future

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes transfer admission ahead of summer window

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube