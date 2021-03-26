NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Borussia Dortmund set Chelsea €180M asking price for Erling Haaland this summer - Man City and Real Madrid also interested

Borussia Dortmund have set their asking price for Erling Haaland this summer if they are to part ways with the Norwegian striker.

The 20-year-old is in high-demand this summer with Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid just three of the clubs tracking the Dortmund forward.

And ESPN have now revealed that Dortmund will demand €180 million fro interested clubs if they want to sign Haaland this summer. 

Haaland has a release clause of just €75 million which becomes active next summer, so clubs will have to pay a heavy premium if they want to sign him in a year in advance.

Dortmund are hoping their eye-watering fee and 'hardline tactic' will warn all of the interested clubs off this summer so they are able to keep Haaland for a further year before letting him go next summer. 

Chelsea believed they could get a deal done this summer, however ESPN note that this was before Dortmund's stance became clear with their €180 million valuation. 

Haaland provided an update on his future earlier this week saying, ""My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

The clear valuation comes after reports in Spain suggested that a deal between Real Madrid and Haaland was 'practically done'. Whilst in Germany, they claimed that it is 'very unlikely' Chelsea will get a deal done for Haaland following Dortmund's separation with Thomas Tuchel back in 2017. 

READ MORE: Timo Werner's future at Chelsea cleared up amid Erling Haaland transfer links

