Borussia Dortmund showing 'no panic' over the future of Chelsea target Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund are in no rush to search for possible options to replace Erling Haaland if he leaves the club this summer.

The 20-year-old's hot form has caught the attention from a whole host of clubs across Europe who are all vying for his signature.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the six clubs set to battle it out for the Norwegian.

Haaland has a release clause of €75 million which is active next summer, but Dortmund will reportedly consider offers of €150 million this summer.

The Telegraph report that Dortmund are not making any moves to find a replacement for Haaland this summer, and are prioritising other positions for when they assess the transfer market at the end of the season.

They claim that there is 'no panic' at the German club over Haaland and they will wait to see if interest leads to an official offer being made.

Manchester City have made initial contact with Haaland's camp and are reportedly emerging as the current favourites, but Thomas Tuchel wants a new centre-forward this summer and is extremely keen on Haaland.

This transfer saga is only just starting.

Haaland's future at Dortmund could hinge on if they qualify for the Champions League next season. If they don't, an exit this summer could be well and truly on the cards.

