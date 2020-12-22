NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Erling Haaland's summer transfer links to Chelsea cooled

Author:
Publish date:

Erling Haaland is happy at Borussia Dortmund amid reports of Chelsea targeting the forward next summer. 

The 20-year-old has been in prolific form for the German side which has seen him score 17 goals in 14 games in all competitions this season. 

The Norwegian is currently out injured but it was reported that Chelsea had shortlisted Haaland as a key target for next summer along with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. 

fbl-ger-bundesliga-dortmund-cologne

However, Fabrizio Romano has cooled talk of a possible transfer stating that Haaland is happy in Germany.

"Haaland is happy at Dortmund and there’s nothing on for him," wrote Romano. 

Haaland does have an agreement in his current deal that allows him to leave Dortmund for €75 million however that clause isn't able to be activated until 2022

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

arsenal-fc-v-crystal-palace-premier-league
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-aston-villa-brighton (3)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

borussia-dortmund-v-club-brugge-kv-group-f-uefa-champions-league
Transfer News

Erling Haaland's summer transfer links to Chelsea cooled

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league (1)
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan interested in Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso

49866658
News

Frank Lampard: Chelsea have to 'prepare right' for 'dangerous' Arsenal clash

49503143
News

Ben Chilwell & Reece James doubts for Boxing Day clash against Arsenal

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-west-ham (3)
Transfer News

Revealed: Seven Potential Outgoings at Chelsea

fbl-ger-bundesliga-dortmund-cologne
Transfer News

Declan Rice & Erling Haaland are Chelsea's two main summer transfer targets

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (7)
News

Tammy Abraham wants to continue helping Chelsea after brace in West Ham win