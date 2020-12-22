Erling Haaland's summer transfer links to Chelsea cooled

Erling Haaland is happy at Borussia Dortmund amid reports of Chelsea targeting the forward next summer.

The 20-year-old has been in prolific form for the German side which has seen him score 17 goals in 14 games in all competitions this season.

The Norwegian is currently out injured but it was reported that Chelsea had shortlisted Haaland as a key target for next summer along with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

(Photo by LEON KUEGELER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Fabrizio Romano has cooled talk of a possible transfer stating that Haaland is happy in Germany.

"Haaland is happy at Dortmund and there’s nothing on for him," wrote Romano.

Haaland does have an agreement in his current deal that allows him to leave Dortmund for €75 million however that clause isn't able to be activated until 2022.

----------

