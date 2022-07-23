Breaking: Barcelona & Sevilla Reach Agreement Over Jules Kounde Despite Chelsea Interest

There has been another twist in the Jules Kounde saga as the Frenchman could snub Chelsea to join Barcelona.

Yesterday, it looked like Barcelona had dropped out of the race for Kounde due to not being able to match Chelsea's offer.

The Blues had a £55million bid accepted and personal terms had been agreed with the Frenchman's camp for around a year.

Sevilla were also said to be pushing for him to join Thomas Tuchel's side as they preferred him to join the Premier League.

Due to all this, last night Spanish reporters claimed that Kounde to Chelsea was basically a done deal and that Barca weren't going to get involved.

However, this morning, reliable Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, via Reshad Rahman, has claimed that an agreement has been reached by Sevilla and Barcelona for the signing of Kounde.

Romero is putting his neck on the line here and if he is wrong and Chelsea are still in the driving seat then it could be detrimental for him.

Saying that, if this turns out to be true then his sources are some of the best around.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that he is wrong because most people were completely sold that the Frenchman would be a Chelsea player this summer.

Who knows what will happen, it seems like both clubs now have an agreement with Sevilla for Kounde so it will be down to the 23-year-old on who to join.

