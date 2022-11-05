Skip to main content
BREAKING: Ben Chilwell Ruled Out Of World Cup With Hamstring Injury

IMAGO / Sportimage

BREAKING: Ben Chilwell Ruled Out Of World Cup With Hamstring Injury

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury.

Ben Chilwell's World Cup dream is unfortunately over, after it was today revealed that the player will not be able to take part due to how significant the hamstring injury he suffered against Dinamo Zagreb is.

Chilwell left the stadium on crutches on Wednesday night, and had to wait until today to find out the significance of the injury, and the diagnosis is certainly not good, and probably worse than originally thought.

The hamstring injury is a bad one, and he will miss the World Cup and possibly beyond.

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup.

Chelsea announced today via a statement on their Twitter account that Ben Chilwell would sadly miss this years World Cup tournament in Qatar. It is a huge blow for Chilwell, who only recovered from a knee injury recently.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The full-back was in great form heading into the tournament, and possibly would have pushed Luke Shaw for a starting spot in the England team, that dream is now over, and Chilwell will watch the tournament from home.

Reece James has a chance of making the knockout stages of the tournament, but for the moment both Chelsea full-backs are ruled out. 

Chelsea's official statement stated this,

“Following the injury vs Dinamo, Ben has undergone a scan - results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury, he’s unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup”, 

We wish Ben Chilwell a speedy recovery!

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thomas Tuchel
Media

'It Came To An End Too Early' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Tenure

By Stephen Smith
Ben Chilwell
News

'I Can't Say It Looks Positive' - Graham Potter On Ben Chilwell

By Stephen Smith
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Trying To Sign Brazilian Forward Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo & Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid May Rival Chelsea For Moises Caicedo Signing

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Soonsup-Bell
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Open Talks With Chelsea's Jude Soonsup-Bell

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell
News

Report: Ben Chilwell To Have Scan Today On Hamstring Injury

By Dylan McBennett
Aubameyang
News

Graham Potter Speaks As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Prepares To Face Arsenal

By Luka Foley
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Moises Caicedo In January

By Dylan McBennett