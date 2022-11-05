BREAKING: Ben Chilwell Ruled Out Of World Cup With Hamstring Injury

Ben Chilwell's World Cup dream is unfortunately over, after it was today revealed that the player will not be able to take part due to how significant the hamstring injury he suffered against Dinamo Zagreb is.

Chilwell left the stadium on crutches on Wednesday night, and had to wait until today to find out the significance of the injury, and the diagnosis is certainly not good, and probably worse than originally thought.

The hamstring injury is a bad one, and he will miss the World Cup and possibly beyond.

Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup. IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea announced today via a statement on their Twitter account that Ben Chilwell would sadly miss this years World Cup tournament in Qatar. It is a huge blow for Chilwell, who only recovered from a knee injury recently.

The full-back was in great form heading into the tournament, and possibly would have pushed Luke Shaw for a starting spot in the England team, that dream is now over, and Chilwell will watch the tournament from home.

Reece James has a chance of making the knockout stages of the tournament, but for the moment both Chelsea full-backs are ruled out.

Chelsea's official statement stated this,

“Following the injury vs Dinamo, Ben has undergone a scan - results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury, he’s unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup”,

We wish Ben Chilwell a speedy recovery!

