BREAKING: Chelsea And Leicester City Agree Fee For Defender Wesley Fofana

Chelsea's latest transfer saga appears to be nearing the finish line, with reports breaking from RMC Sport that claim a fee has finally been agreed for the transfer of Wesley Fofana.

The Blues went into this summer transfer window knowing they needed to revitalize their defense. They are set to finish that task, with a fee reportedly having been agreed with Leicester City for top target Wesley Fofana.

The 21-year-old has been Chelsea's top target for the past few weeks, though negotiations have been difficult. They have seen three bids rejected but today seem to have accepted they must agree to Leicester's terms if they wish to bring Fofana to West London.

Wesley Fofana

This breaking news is coming from France courtesy of RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins. According to Hawkins, the two clubs verbally agreed on a fee for the defender on Friday evening.

The fee being discussed will reportedly be a record for a defender. Leicester have been consistent in their stance that it will take such a bid for them to sanction an exit and it seems Chelsea have finally expressed a willingness to do this.

Wesley Fofana and Brendan Rodgers

The two clubs square off this weekend in the Premier League, though Brendan Rodgers has already stated Fofana will not be taking part in this match.

With this verbal agreement now reached, the Frenchman will soon be free to complete a medical and other formalities before moving to Stamford Bridge for a record fee.

