BREAKING: Chelsea Have Won The Race For Andrey Santos

Reports from Brazil are suggesting that the deal to bring Andrey Santos to Chelsea is now sealed and completed. The player has reportedly chosen Chelsea.

Chelsea have been in negotiations to sign Santos for weeks now, and they finally look to have gotten their man.

Santos has chosen Chelsea over Manchester City and Newcastle United, in what could prove to be a memorable signing for the Blue's.

Chelsea have won the race for Andrey Santos. IMAGO / Carneiro Images

According to Brazilian journalist Lucas Pedrosa, Andrey Santos will join Chelsea from Vasco Da Gama. The midfielder has chosen to join the Blue's over Manchester city and Newcastle.

The report suggests that all that is left in the deal is for the player to sign. Chelsea have sent a contract to Vasco Da Gama, and there is only small details left to complete in the deal.

Santos is viewed as a Chelsea player according to the reports. The value of the deal has been kept confidential for now by both clubs.

A medical and a contract examination is all that is left of the deal. Various top Brazilian journalists including Bruno Andrade have also reported the same news.

Chelsea have their man, and it is a massive statement after they missed out on Endrick to Real Madrid last week.

A huge signing for Chelsea as they get their hands on one of the most highly rated midfielders in Brazilian football.

