BREAKING: Chelsea On The Verge Of Signing David Datro Fofana

Chelsea's plan was to sign a striker in January after the injury to Armando Broja, and it seems they've already put them plans into swift motion. The club are close to signing a striker.

David Datro Fofana is a 20-year old striker who plays for Molde in the Norwegian league, and Chelsea are now on the verge of signing him. The deal will be for the January window.

It is a signal of intent from Chelsea ahead of the window.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing David Datro Fofana. IMAGO / Bildbyran

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now on the verge of signing the exciting David Datro Fofana from Molde. The deal is close to being done, and Fofana will join the club in January.

There is a full agreement between Chelsea and Molde for the player, which is reported to be a fee of more than €10million.

Personal terms are now being discussed between Chelsea and the player to come to an agreement, and then the deal will be signed. It is close to being a done deal at this moment.

Chelsea may still sign another striker in January, with David Datro Fofana expected to be a signing for the future as opposed to a player who can start for the club immediately.

Fofana has scored 21 goals and contributed to seven assists this season, and Chelsea struck fastest to sign the Molde striker.

