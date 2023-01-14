Skip to main content
BREAKING: Chelsea Reach Agreement To Sign Mykhailo Mudryk

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk from under the nose of Arsenal.

Chelsea have shocked Arsenal and jumped to an agreement for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Chelsea sped up talks today and came with a bid that trumped that of Arsenal's.

The player now looks set to join the blue side of London over the Red side. Arsenal have not yet responded to the news and it now looks really too late for them to do so.

Chelsea are now very close to finalizing a deal for Mudryk.

According to David Ornstein, Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. A 7-year deal has been agreed, and the player will fly to London in the next few hours.

It will be an absolute shock to the system for Arsenal who have been working on a deal to sign the player for weeks. Chelsea simply provided a bigger bid and Mudryk was open to the move.

The deal will be worth €70million+€30million in add-ons. The deal is described as not signed but a done deal. Mudryk will leave Turkey today to fly to London.

Chelsea were always likely to try something fast and extravagant after Joao Felix's red card and the result against Fulham, and this is about as extravagant as it gets.

Mudryk will be a Chelsea player. The deal is done and Chelsea have beaten Arsenal to his signature.

