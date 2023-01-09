Skip to main content
BREAKING: Chelsea Reach Verbal Agreement To Sign Joao Felix On Loan

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan until the rest of the season. This comes after the Blue's agreed to pay the loan terms Atletico desired for the deal.

Felix was open to a move to the Premier League and Chelsea are the first club to offer to pay the loan terms. Manchester United and Arsenal also had interest.

The deal is expected to move fast now that the verbal agreement has been reached.

The fee Chelsea have agreed for the loan is €11million, which is below what Atletico initially asked for. Felix wanted a move to the Premier League and Jorge Mendes his agent has been offering him to different clubs.

Arsenal and Manchester United never offered to pay the loan terms that Atletico wanted. Manchester United tried to get the terms lowered, but in the end Atletico would not budge.

Chelsea are expected to bring in more reinforcements this January. Felix signing is likely a knee jerk reaction to the defeat against Manchester City yesterday in the FA Cup.

The deal is expected to move fast and could be completed in the next day or so. The deal will be a five month loan.

