BREAKING: Chelsea Set To Appoint Monaco Technical Director Laurence Stewart

Chelsea are now set to appoint Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart as the new director at the club. Todd Boehly is continuing the new plan at the club of revamping the backroom staff, and Stewart is set to be another piece of the puzzle.

Stewart is currently at Monaco, as is Paul Mitchell who was previously linked with Chelsea, but the club have went for the other director at the club instead of Mitchell.

Chelsea are set to appoint Laurence Stewart on a 2-year deal.

Chelsea are set to appoint Laurence Stewart as a director.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Chelsea are set to appoint AS Monaco technical director to a new role inside the club as they look to revamp their set-up completely.

Stewart is an English man, so the move gives him a chance to return home after some time in France with Monaco. The director has previously spent time with the Red Bull Group, RB Leipzig, Everton, Manchester City and England.

The move is part of the new set-up Todd Boehly is forming at the club. Joe Shields has joined as the director of recruitment, and the club are in the process of finalising a deal that will see Christopher Vivell become part of the backroom team.

There is an agreement between the two clubs for the deal to happen, and it is now a matter of time before it is fully agreed.

