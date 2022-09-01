Skip to main content

BREAKING: Chelsea Set to Sign Juventus’ Denis Zakaria

Thomas Tuchel's side are set to announce a new addition to his squad after Denis Zakaria goes for his Chelsea medical.

Currently, Chelsea are frantically trying to sign a midfielder with a number of key players out due to injury.

Ajax's Edson Alvarez has been told he can't sign by the Dutch club and PSV's Ibrahima Sangare will not be sold after recently signing a new deal.

Due to this, Todd Boehly and his team have been scouring the whole of Europe looking for a quality midfielder they can bring in on loan.

Denis Zakaria

Fortunately, it looks like the Blues are set to sign a midfielder before the transfer window slams shut tonight.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea have agreed a deal with Juventus for Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss international will come in on a season-long loan with the option to sign him permanently next summer.

Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is currently undergoing a medical in Turin, with personal terms not being an issue between the club and player.

The 25-year-old only joined the Italian side last January from Borussia Monchengladbach but he hasn't impressed in the six months he's been there.

Hopefully everything goes well with the medical so we can see Zakaria in the blue of Chelsea tonight.

