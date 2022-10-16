Skip to main content
BREAKING: Chelsea Target Kylian Mbappe Confirms He Didn't Ask To Leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he never asked to leave PSG after their game against Marseille tonight.

Chelsea are serious about pursuing the possibility of Kylian Mbappe in the coming months, but the player has tonight confirmed himself that he never asked to leave PSG, despite heavy rumours.

The truth can only be known internally, and it could very well be a PR spin, or perhaps the reports were indeed wrong, and Mbappe has always been happy in PSG. The news has now been denied by Luis Campos and the player himself.

Chelsea will continue to monitor the situation, and the truth is expected to come out closer to the January transfer window.

Speaking to RMC Sport after PSG's win over Olympique Marseille tonight in the French League, and confirmed he never wanted to leave the club despite the rumours suggesting he was furious with the club.

“I have not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I’m not furious with the club, it’s not true”.

The truth can only be known by those inside the club, and it is likely to become more evident after the World Cup. Mbappe may have want to leave, an could be using some PR to save his image after the outrage the news received in the media.

It will be something Chelsea are interested in, and financially they are one of the only clubs around that could possibly afford to pay for Mbappe's full financial package.

