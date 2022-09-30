BREAKING: Christopher Nkunku Chelsea Medical Rumours Confirmed

News broke last night from BILD in Germany that RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku had completed a secret medical in regards to a move to Chelsea this past summer. That story has been confirmed today by various respectable outlets.

The news is massive for Chelsea, as it shows a deal may already be in place for the player, but just not made official. Leipzig would never sanction a medical without their blessing, and they are likely to have known about it.

Benjamin Sesko was signed by the German club this summer from RB Salzburg, and that signing is starting to make a lot of sense after these rumours.

Christopher Nkunku in RB Leipzig training.

Christian Falk, Ben Jacobs and Matt Law all confirmed the rumours initially broken by BILD last night. Christopher Nkunku completed a secret medical in Frankfurt in August for Chelsea.

Nkunku had a cardiological exam, and an orthopaedic exam. The release clause for the player comes into affect next summer, and may be why Chelsea have not pushed the gun just yet on signing him.

Christopher Nkunku completed a secret medical for Chelsea in August. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

When the release clause comes into affect, Nkunku will be available for £58.2million, that is a lot below what he is currently valued by Leipzig. The only way his release clause changes is if he were to sign a new deal, which at this stage is unlikely to happen.

Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea really looks likely at this stage after the news was confirmed, and it would be no surprise to see him in blue next summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories