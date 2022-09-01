Skip to main content

BREAKING Fabrizio Romano Confirms A Deal Has Been Completed For Denis Zakaria

Chelsea is now set to sign Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria on transfer deadline day.

Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster the Blue's midfield after the recent issues Chelsea has faced when trying to field a fully fit squad. 

Chelsea has been crying out for another defensive midfielder after the recent injury of N'Golo Kante and other key centre mids. 

Denis Zakaria

This has caused the club to start looking into more options to improve the team's depth to solve their current problem.

Chelsea tried to bring the likes of Edson Alvarez from Ajax and Ibrahima Sangare from PSV however both sides refused to let either play leave their clubs after the Dutch transfer window closed yesterday.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, both sides have come to an agreement to take Denis Zakaria on loan and personal terms have also been approved. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zakria will join Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy for £30 million with a five-year contract. The Blues are also set to cover 100% of the player's salary. 

Denis Zakaria

The Italian journalist has also confirmed Zakaria has completed his Chelsea medical out in Turin.

All that remains is the last bit of paperwork and the 25-year-old will become a Blue before the end of the transfer window.

                                                 Read More Chelsea Stories

Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Set to Accept Chelsea Offer

By Charlie Webb
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Set to Sign Juventus’ Denis Zakaria

By Charlie Webb
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfer News

Chelsea Midfield Hunt In Danger with PSV Not Keen On Selling Ibrahim Sangare

By Luka Foley
Edson Alvarez for Ajax
Transfer News

Report: Edson Alvarez NOT Allowed To Join Chelsea From Ajax

By Melissa Edwards
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Deal With Dynamo Moscow For Arsen Zakharyan

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Gives 'Here We Go' For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Move To Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Deal With Barcelona For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Melissa Edwards
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Reject Chelsea Bid For Rafael Leao

By Luka Foley