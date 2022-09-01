BREAKING Fabrizio Romano Confirms A Deal Has Been Completed For Denis Zakaria

Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster the Blue's midfield after the recent issues Chelsea has faced when trying to field a fully fit squad.

Chelsea has been crying out for another defensive midfielder after the recent injury of N'Golo Kante and other key centre mids.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

This has caused the club to start looking into more options to improve the team's depth to solve their current problem.

Chelsea tried to bring the likes of Edson Alvarez from Ajax and Ibrahima Sangare from PSV however both sides refused to let either play leave their clubs after the Dutch transfer window closed yesterday.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, both sides have come to an agreement to take Denis Zakaria on loan and personal terms have also been approved.

Zakria will join Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy for £30 million with a five-year contract. The Blues are also set to cover 100% of the player's salary.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

The Italian journalist has also confirmed Zakaria has completed his Chelsea medical out in Turin.

All that remains is the last bit of paperwork and the 25-year-old will become a Blue before the end of the transfer window.

