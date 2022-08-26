Skip to main content

BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Leicester City And Chelsea On Verge Of Agreement For Wesley Fofana

Following weeks of negotiations, Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with Leicester City for the transfer of Wesley Fofana.

Leicester City are known for holding out for their desired fees for players and appear to have done just that with Wesley Fofana. They have been holding out for a record fee for the defender and are set to receive just that from Chelsea. 

According to notable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are 'on the verge' of coming to a full agreement for the 21-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge. There are final details to sort out but that is all that is left before a final agreement is reached.

Wesley Fofana
A new bid was submitted by the Blues on Friday following further calls on Thursday, a bid that will be accepted. Personal terms with Fofana are not an issue and have been agreed upon for weeks, making this transfer much easier to close as the end of the window draws near.

According to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, the fee being reported will be a record for a defender. Leicester have stated repeatedly that was their asking price and Chelsea are now willing to make Fofana the world's most expensive defender.

