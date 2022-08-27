BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Wesley Fofana to Chelsea ‘Here We Go’
After multiple rejected bids and the player trying to force a move, it looks like Wesley Fofana is set to join Chelsea.
Last night, it was heavily reported that the Blues were on the 'verge' of agreeing a deal with Leicester for his signature.
The Frenchman has been dropped by Brendan Rodgers due to him trying to push through a move.
The Foxes had rejected three bids and Fofana thought the last two were more than reasonable.
Due to his willingness to play for Thomas Tuchel's side, Leicester have now officially accepted Chelsea's most recent proposal.
Read More
According to the very reliable Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Leicester reached an agreement on Friday for the 21-year-old.
The reported fee that Chelsea will pay for the Frenchman is £75million, with add-ons included.
Fabrizio has also confirmed that Fofana will sign a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge, meaning he will be at Chelsea until at least 2028.
This is a big move for the Blues, especially considering that Leicester were apparently holding out for £85million.
The £75million price tag will mean that Fofana will become the fourth most expensive centre-back, behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mathijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Breaking: Leicester Reject Chelsea's Third Bid For Wesley Fofana
- Report: Ethan Ampadu Close To Italy Move Once Again
- Pundit On Edouard Mendy's Mistakes Against Leeds United
- Pundit Urges Chelsea to Sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney This Summer
- 'That's Second Nature To Us' - Emma Hayes Ahead Of Chelsea Women's 2022/23 Season
- Confirmed Referee Team For Chelsea vs Leicester City
- 'We Need To Give Him Time And Not Get Over-Excited' - Thomas Tuchel On Cesare Casadei
- Anthony Gordon Wants Chelsea Move To Boost World Cup Hopes
- Report: Everton Is Considering A Late Loan Move For Chelsea Star Armando Broja