BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Wesley Fofana to Chelsea ‘Here We Go’

After multiple rejected bids and the player trying to force a move, it looks like Wesley Fofana is set to join Chelsea.

Last night, it was heavily reported that the Blues were on the 'verge' of agreeing a deal with Leicester for his signature.

The Frenchman has been dropped by Brendan Rodgers due to him trying to push through a move.

The Foxes had rejected three bids and Fofana thought the last two were more than reasonable.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Due to his willingness to play for Thomas Tuchel's side, Leicester have now officially accepted Chelsea's most recent proposal.

According to the very reliable Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Leicester reached an agreement on Friday for the 21-year-old.

The reported fee that Chelsea will pay for the Frenchman is £75million, with add-ons included.

Fabrizio has also confirmed that Fofana will sign a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge, meaning he will be at Chelsea until at least 2028.

This is a big move for the Blues, especially considering that Leicester were apparently holding out for £85million.

The £75million price tag will mean that Fofana will become the fourth most expensive centre-back, behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mathijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire.

