BREAKING: Former Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill Retires

Chelsea have had some brilliant defenders over the years, but not many better than Gary Cahill in is absolute prime. The English defender had some great years for Chelsea, but has finally decided to call time on his career.

Cahill won some huge trophies at Chelsea during his time at the club, and was part of a brilliant centre-back partnership alongside the iconic John Terry.

It is a sad but celebratory day for the ex-Chelsea man, who has been a free agent since July.

Gary Cahill announced his retirement today, having not played for a club since leaving Bournemouth back in July.

The former Chelsea defender is the fastest player in Premier League history to win every major honour on offer, and retires at 35-years old after a glittering career.

Cahill was part of the first ever Champions League winning side Chelsea had in 2012, and will always be remembered in history at the club for his years of service.

The last club Gary Cahill played for was Bournemouth. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

For England he got 61 caps, and scored five goals. An impressive return for a defender. In 290 appearances for Chelsea, the defender scored 25 goals and got seven assists.

Every player eventually has to call time on their career, but Gary Cahill can certainly look back on his with a huge sense of achievement considering the career he had. A Chelsea legend in the greatest sense.

Read More Chelsea Stories