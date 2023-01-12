BREAKING: Joao Felix Starts For Chelsea Against Fulham

Graham Potter is wasting no time with his new signing Joao Felix and has thrown him straight into the action to make his debut tonight against Fulham. Felix's work permit was approved earlier today.

Chelsea signed Joao Felix on Wednesday and have decided to allow him to make an immediate impact two days later. It's likely Felix will play up front but whether it's as a lone or second striker is not yet clear.

It is a big game for Chelsea and Graham Potter so it's a massive call from the manager.

Joao Felix starts for Chelsea against Fulham. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Sam_c345 on Twitter, Joao Felix starts for Chelsea tonight against Fulham. The man on loan from Atletico Madrid has been handed his full debut at the first time of asking in a Chelsea shirt.

Chelsea and Graham Potter need the impact after some dismal performances lately, a new signing with new energy could spur the team on.

Lewis Hall and Kalidou Koulibaly also start the game, as early news continues to come through about who Graham Potter has decided to play for the game. Mason Mount also starts.

Chelsea need a win tonight to bounce back from the disappointment of the result and manner of the performance against Manchester City last week.

It's a chance for Graham Potter to show what he can do as Chelsea manager, and he will be hoping Joao Felix is the spearhead of a Chelsea renaissance.

