BREAKING: Joe Shields To Chelsea Is Now A Done Deal

Chelsea have completed a deal to appoint Joe Shields as their new director of recruitment.

Joe Shields is the new director of recruitment at Chelsea, after it was today reported a deal had been completed for the director to join Chelsea's new look backroom team.

Todd Boehly has been keen to revamp the background at Chelsea after a mass clear out upon arrival at the club, Chelsea got rid of long time servants like Petr Cech, in order to revolutionise the setup from the ground up.

Shields joins Chelsea so soon after joining Southampton, but the London club were keen on the appointment.

Romeo Lavia

Joe Shields will be expected to target Romeo Lavia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed a deal to sign Joe Shields as their new director of recruitment. Shields is responsible for talent like Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap, and Chelsea are wary of their poor recruitment in recent years. Change is needed.

The deal was announced with a here we go from Fabrizio, and is expected to be formally announced by Chelsea in due course. Southampton will be disappointed to lose Shields, but also grateful for the array of youth talent he has left behind him.

Chelsea will be hoping he does the same for them in the coming years, Joe Shields has a lot of links at Manchester City due to his time there, and it could be a theme in the next few years to look out for.

Romeo Lavia is expected to be the first player Joe Shields recommends Chelsea pursue.

