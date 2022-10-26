BREAKING: Laurence Stewart Confirmed As New Chelsea Director

Todd Boehly is continuing his revamp of the backroom staff at Chelsea, and have officially announced Laurence Stewart as a new director at the club. Stewart has been in England before with Manchester City and Everton.

Chelsea are keen to become one of the best run clubs in Europe, and are appointing a number of directors that will allow them to function on a high level in a number of avenues.

The club announced the appointment of Laurence Stewart earlier today.

As announced by Chelsea on their official Twitter page, former Monaco director Laurence Stewart has joined the club as a new technical director, and will look after global affairs at the club.

In a statement, Chelsea stated this on the appointment of Laurence Stewart.

"Stewart will join Chelsea when he completes his commitments to AS Monaco where he is currently technical director, having moved to the Ligue 1 club in June 2020".

"During his time at Monaco, the team recorded consecutive third place finishes in Ligue 1 and was a finalist in the 2021 French Cup".

Chelsea are closing in on the appointment of Christopher Vivell, formerly of RB Leipzig. Todd Boehly is also expected to continue as the sporting director of the club until at least January.

Michael Edwards was a target, but he is not ready to come back to football as of yet.

