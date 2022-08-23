Breaking: Leicester Reject Chelsea's Third Bid For Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have had a third offer turned down by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana. The offer is understood to be around £70 million, including add-ons.

According to reports, the Blues are reluctant to bid any more than what they just offered Brendan Rodgers side. Leicester want more so it all heavily depends on if they’ll be willing to compromise.

The offer for the 21-year-old centre half was reportedly turned down instantly by the Foxes. Numerous reliable sources, such as David Ornstein and John Percy.

The two teams face each other at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and it is unlikely Fofana will feature, as he looks to force a move away. He did not play in Saturday's defeat at home to Southampton.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Something will have to change in either of the teams stance if a move for Fofana is to happen before the end of the transfer window.

The Frenchman started the opening two games for Leicester against Brentford and Arsenal. Neither of the matches ended in victories.

Read More Chelsea Stories