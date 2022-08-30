Skip to main content

BREAKING Marcos Alonso Will Join Barcelona This Summer

Marcos Alonso is set to leave Chelsea and join the Spanish giants Barcelona on a permanent basis.

The 31-year-old has been on Barcelona's radar for many months now but it finally seems Marcos Alonso is finally getting the move he has desired. 

Alonso has been left out of the Chelsea squad by Thomas Tuchel not playing a single minute so far this season after bringing in Marc Cucurella to cover for Ben Chilwell who is returning from injury. 

Marcos Alonso

The Spanish left-back has reportedly already agreed on personal terms with Barcelona earlier in the summer but due to the club's recent issues with registering players, the deal has taken much longer than expected. 

Chelsea spoke about including Alonso in a potential deal to sign Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang but the Spanish club insisted they only want cash for the Gabonese forward. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was recently reported that Atletico Madrid tried a late attempt to bring Alonso to Madrid however the 31-year-old apparently turned down the opportunity as he was fixated on joining Barcelona.

Cesar Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso Kepa

According to Gerard Romero, Alonso will sign for Barcelona this summer with the deal being 100% done.

With Alonso coming into the club, Barcelona manager Xavi is happy to let go of Jordi Alba after youngster Alejandro Balde has impressed at left-back.  

                                                   Read More Chelsea Stories

Cesar Azpilicueta
News

'He's A Fully Committed Player' - Thomas Tuchel On Cesar Azpilicueta

By Luka Foley
Reece James and Raheem Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Chelsea's Predicted XI Vs Southampton | Premier League

By Connor Dossi-White
Ross Barkley in his first training session for Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: English & Scottish Clubs Interested In Ross Barkley

By Stephen Smith
Pulisic v Leeds
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Set To Stay At Chelsea This Season

By Stephen Smith
N'golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: PSG ‘Monitoring’ N’Golo Kante’s Contract Situation at Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Loan Agreement With Ajax For Hakim Ziyech

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Suggests Chelsea's Potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Alternative

By Owen Cummings
Ross Barkley
Transfer News

Official: Ross Barkley Leaves Chelsea By Mutual Consent

By Owen Cummings