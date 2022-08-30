BREAKING Marcos Alonso Will Join Barcelona This Summer

The 31-year-old has been on Barcelona's radar for many months now but it finally seems Marcos Alonso is finally getting the move he has desired.

Alonso has been left out of the Chelsea squad by Thomas Tuchel not playing a single minute so far this season after bringing in Marc Cucurella to cover for Ben Chilwell who is returning from injury.

The Spanish left-back has reportedly already agreed on personal terms with Barcelona earlier in the summer but due to the club's recent issues with registering players, the deal has taken much longer than expected.

Chelsea spoke about including Alonso in a potential deal to sign Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang but the Spanish club insisted they only want cash for the Gabonese forward.

It was recently reported that Atletico Madrid tried a late attempt to bring Alonso to Madrid however the 31-year-old apparently turned down the opportunity as he was fixated on joining Barcelona.

According to Gerard Romero, Alonso will sign for Barcelona this summer with the deal being 100% done.

With Alonso coming into the club, Barcelona manager Xavi is happy to let go of Jordi Alba after youngster Alejandro Balde has impressed at left-back.

