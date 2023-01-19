BREAKING: PSV Will Sell Noni Madueke To Chelsea

Chelsea are now closing in on another signing and January after it was revealed today by a top Dutch journalist that's the Blue's would definitely sign Noni Madueke.

Talks have been ongoing for the last few weeks and a deal is finally close after PSV rejected an initial £26.5million bid from Chelsea last week.

Negotiations are described as advanced and there is now a real confidence that Noni Madueke will join Chelsea in the next day or two.

Chelsea will definitely sign Noni Madueke from PSV. IMAGO / ANP

According to Rik Elfrink, PSV will definitely sell Noni Madueke to Chelsea. The deal is now very close to completion.

Chelsea will pay around €40million for Madueke. He is a player largely admired internally at the club and things have moved extremely quickly today to reach this stage of negotiations.

Madueke's name came out of nowhere in terms of being linked with Chelsea a few weeks ago, but he now seems to have become a priority.

Chelsea could have moved for Leandro Trossard who would likely have been open to a move but they instead chose to try for Madueke. The deal is expected to be completed very soon.

The feeling was that Chelsea would sign a midfielder first and then Madueke but it now seems like things will be done the other way around, although reports today suggest Chelsea have agreed a loan deal with an unnamed midfielder.

A great young talent will be joining Chelsea, and his name is Noni Madueke.

