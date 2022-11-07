BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup

Reece James hopes of making Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup have been given a boost, after reports have been released claiming the right-back has been informed he could be fit for the tournament.

James has been out of action since sustaining an injury against AC Milan at the Camp Nou, and had previously been told he would be out of action for eight weeks, ruling him out of the World Cup.

New reports have circulated today, suggesting that James could indeed be bit for the tournament.

Reece James could be fit for the World Cup. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Andy Dillon, Reece James has been told he could be fit in three weeks, which would mean he could definitely play a part in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

The news could change the dynamic in the selection pool for Southgate, with the previous thoughts among England fans being that Ben White would be called up in Reece James place.

If fit, James is of course one of the first names on the team sheet, and impossible to leave out of the England squad. Southgate will seriously be reconsidering his options.

Gareth Southgate may have no choice but to include Reece James in the squad. IMAGO / Insidefoto

Of course three weeks may be an estimate, and he may not be fully fit until the knockout rounds, but England will fancy their chances in the group, and may be able to release James in the knockouts.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Reece James in the coming days.

