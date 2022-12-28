BREAKING: Reece James To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Knee Injury

Reece James had a very disappointing setback yesterday upon his return for Chelsea, as he went off in the second-half with a recurrence of the knee injury that forced him out of the World Cup.

James had been recovering well after the injury, which he suffered on October 10th, but many felt it was a bad decision to play him from the start in his first Premier League game back.

The England defender had a scan on the knee injury today, and the news is not positive.

Reece James will miss 3-4 weeks after limping off yesterday against Bournemouth. IMAGO / Sportimage

As reported by Simon Johnson, Reece James is now set to miss 3-4 weeks with a recurrence of his knee injury.

James will now miss some important games for Chelsea, including two games against Manchester City, and a clash against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The decision for Graham Potter to start Reece James has been heavily criticised, and the private performance coach of the player took to Instagram last night and posted the following message.

James himself also took to Twitter earlier on today, and posted the following message to his fans,

"2022 has been the toughest year to date. Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed. It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy & happiness".

A tough pill to swallow for Reece James, but there is no doubt he will come back stronger!

