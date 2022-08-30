BREAKING: Wesley Fofana to Chelsea is DONE | Contract & Transfer Fee Breakdown

After weeks of speculation and Brendan Rodgers denying every rumour, Wesley Fofana is now set to become Chelsea's latest signing.

Thanks to the Frenchman pushing for a move and him being Todd Boehly's main centre-back target, the Frenchman will now become a mainstay for Thomas Tuchel's defence for years to come.

Boehly took this deal so seriously that he sent Fofana to America so he could complete his medical under the supervision of his trusted medical staff.

The medical was successful and despite having a major injury last season, nothing was detected as being a major concern.

Now, according to RMC Sport Journalist Fabrice Hawkins, via DeadlineDayLive, Fofana to Chelsea is now a done deal.

The 21-year-old has signed a six-year deal with the Blues that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until at least 2028.

Finally, Hawkins has confirmed that the total fee for the Frenchman will be €82million [£70million].

Fabrizio Romano also reported that Fofana will be announced as an official Chelsea player on Wednesday, after tonight's game against Southampton.

There have also been reports that the Blues have offered the 21-year-old a contract worth £200k per week.

Fofana now looks set to be ready in time for Chelsea's next Premier League game against West Ham on the weekend.

