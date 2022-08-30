Skip to main content

BREAKING: Wesley Fofana to Chelsea is DONE | Contract & Transfer Fee Breakdown

Chelsea look set to have completed a deal for Leicester City's Wesley Fofana and here is everything you need to know about the transfer.

After weeks of speculation and Brendan Rodgers denying every rumour, Wesley Fofana is now set to become Chelsea's latest signing.

Thanks to the Frenchman pushing for a move and him being Todd Boehly's main centre-back target, the Frenchman will now become a mainstay for Thomas Tuchel's defence for years to come.

Boehly took this deal so seriously that he sent Fofana to America so he could complete his medical under the supervision of his trusted medical staff.

Wesley Fofana

The medical was successful and despite having a major injury last season, nothing was detected as being a major concern.

Now, according to RMC Sport Journalist Fabrice Hawkins, via DeadlineDayLive, Fofana to Chelsea is now a done deal.

The 21-year-old has signed a six-year deal with the Blues that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until at least 2028.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Finally, Hawkins has confirmed that the total fee for the Frenchman will be €82million [£70million].

Wesley Fofana

Fabrizio Romano also reported that Fofana will be announced as an official Chelsea player on Wednesday, after tonight's game against Southampton.

There have also been reports that the Blues have offered the 21-year-old a contract worth £200k per week.

Fofana now looks set to be ready in time for Chelsea's next Premier League game against West Ham on the weekend.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Offer Frenkie de Jong €18M a Season Contract to Leave Barcelona

By Charlie Webb
James Ward-Prowse for Southampton
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Chelsea: Match Prediction

By Owen Cummings
Saint Mary's
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Tiemoue Bakayoko for AC Milan
Transfer News

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Set To Terminate Contract With Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
St Mary's
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Luka Foley
Neymar Jr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eye Up Neymar Move Before Transfer Deadline

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Set To Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards