Brendan Rodger Denies That Wesley Fofana Has Handed in a Transfer Request Amid Chelsea Rumours
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken about Wesley Fofana's future after reports claimed he has handed in a transfer request to join Chelsea.
Thomas Tuchel had hoped for three centre-backs to replace the departing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.
However, so far this summer, the Blues have only signed one central defender, Kalidou Koulibaly.
Marc Cucurella can play as a left-sided centre-back in a back three but his preferred position is as a left-back.
Despite only signing one centre-back, Todd Boehly has been trying his hardest to buy at least one more for Tuchel before the transfer window ends.
There have been a lot of names rumoured with a move to Stamford Bridge but it looks like Chelsea have finally found the defender they want to sign. Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.
The 21-year-old is very highly rated by the Foxes and so far they have turned down a £60million and £70million bid from Thomas Tuchel's side for the Frenchman.
Reports have claimed that Leicester want £85million for Fofana, however, it has been said that the player is unhappy that the most recent bid was rejected.
There have even been journalists claiming that the French defender has had his head turned by Chelsea and that he has handed in a transfer request to try and push through the move.
Speaking to Leicestershire Live, via Absolute Chelsea, Rodgers was asked if Fofana had put in a transfer request.
"He hasn’t," Rodgers said. "He’s a great kid. He’s loved by his teammates. He’s a great personality. He’s still developing. He’s nowhere near the finished article."
