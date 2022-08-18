Brendan Rodger Denies That Wesley Fofana Has Handed in a Transfer Request Amid Chelsea Rumours

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken about Wesley Fofana's future after reports claimed he has handed in a transfer request to join Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel had hoped for three centre-backs to replace the departing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

However, so far this summer, the Blues have only signed one central defender, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Marc Cucurella can play as a left-sided centre-back in a back three but his preferred position is as a left-back.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite only signing one centre-back, Todd Boehly has been trying his hardest to buy at least one more for Tuchel before the transfer window ends.

There have been a lot of names rumoured with a move to Stamford Bridge but it looks like Chelsea have finally found the defender they want to sign. Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.

The 21-year-old is very highly rated by the Foxes and so far they have turned down a £60million and £70million bid from Thomas Tuchel's side for the Frenchman.

Reports have claimed that Leicester want £85million for Fofana, however, it has been said that the player is unhappy that the most recent bid was rejected.

IMAGO / Action Plus

There have even been journalists claiming that the French defender has had his head turned by Chelsea and that he has handed in a transfer request to try and push through the move.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, via Absolute Chelsea, Rodgers was asked if Fofana had put in a transfer request.

"He hasn’t," Rodgers said. "He’s a great kid. He’s loved by his teammates. He’s a great personality. He’s still developing. He’s nowhere near the finished article."

Read More Chelsea Stories