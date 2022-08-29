Callum Hudson Odoi Spotted In Leverkusen Ahead Of His Move To Germany
Chelsea looks to let go of numerous players this season after the takeover by Todd Boehly earlier this summer.
Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are just a few players that Thomas Tuchel has given the all-clear to leave the club on either a loan or permanent basis.
This would give the players a chance for regular game time after finding themselves down in the pecking order at Chelsea, seeing themselves on the bench more often than not.
Hudson-Odoi has been linked to various top clubs across Europe this summer with the likes of Borrusia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton all being interested but the 21-year-old seems keen on joining Bayer Leverkusen the most.
Reports came out earlier today saying that the English international is set to join the German side Bayer Leverkusen on a year-long loan.
According to Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports, Hudson-Odoi has landed in Germany with his medical set to take place later today.
If everything goes well Hudson-Odoi may well be a Bayer Leverkusen player very soon, leaving the club on loan for the first time in his career.
The 21-year-old returned to pre-season earlier than anyone else this summer after suffering an Achilles Tendon injury last year. This saw Hudson-Odoi miss the majority of matches towards the end of the season.
