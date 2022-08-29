Skip to main content

Callum Hudson Odoi Spotted In Leverkusen Ahead Of His Move To Germany

Callum Hudson-Odoi has landed in Germany for a medical exam ahead of a potential move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea looks to let go of numerous players this season after the takeover by Todd Boehly earlier this summer. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are just a few players that Thomas Tuchel has given the all-clear to leave the club on either a loan or permanent basis. 

This would give the players a chance for regular game time after finding themselves down in the pecking order at Chelsea, seeing themselves on the bench more often than not.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi has been linked to various top clubs across Europe this summer with the likes of Borrusia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton all being interested but the 21-year-old seems keen on joining Bayer Leverkusen the most.

Reports came out earlier today saying that the English international is set to join the German side Bayer Leverkusen on a year-long loan.

According to Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports, Hudson-Odoi has landed in Germany with his medical set to take place later today. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi

If everything goes well Hudson-Odoi may well be a Bayer Leverkusen player very soon, leaving the club on loan for the first time in his career.

The 21-year-old returned to pre-season earlier than anyone else this summer after suffering an Achilles Tendon injury last year. This saw Hudson-Odoi miss the majority of matches towards the end of the season. 

